Nintendo has added some new themed physical rewards to its North American storefront this week.

First up is a memo pad for 550 platinum points that's based on the new Switch 2 release Splatoon Raiders. Here's a look, along with the official description and dimensions:

Put ink to paper! Featuring fun artwork inspired by the Splatoon Raiders game, this square memo pad is a handy place to jot down ideas, fleeting thoughts, elaborate plans, and other what-have-yous that your brain sends your way.

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Size 5.5" x 5.5"

And the second item is a Super Mario World desktop metal display celebrating the SNES era. This one is exclusive to Switch Online members and will set you back 1,000 platinum points:

Showcase your love for the Super Mario World™ game with this exclusive metal desktop display for paid Nintendo Switch Online members. Featuring vibrant artwork on metal and a sleek black acrylic base etched with the My Nintendo logo, it’s a stylish tribute for any fan or collector. This product comes with a protective film on both sides. If you find the film is old or stubborn, gently warm it with a hair dryer to loosen the adhesive, then carefully peel it off. Please avoid overheating the metal surface. Also, be aware that the panel edges may be sharp—handle with care. Panel: 6.8H in x 5.4W in

Thickness: 1 mm

Base: 5 in x 1.2 in x 0.8 in

The Nintendo Store in this location still has the Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 / 40th Anniversary Pin Set. The store also offers a range of NES-themed desktop metal displays.