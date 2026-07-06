Famitsu readers in Japan recently voted Nintendo the number one game developer, beating the likes of Square Enix (which, as the developer of Dragon Quest, is a big deal in the region), Capcom, Atlus, and FromSoftware.

Now, as reported and translated by Nintendo Everything, the company has shared a statement to directly thank both fans and Famitsu for the ongoing support. It notes how it keeps 'originality' as its core theme, while striving to continue producing unique entertainment in a way that only Nintendo can.

Here's a look at the full statement:

"Thank you for choosing Nintendo as the No. 1 “Game Developer I Like”. We are also extremely happy that Mario and The Legend of Zelda have been received favorably. Ever since the Famicom (NES) was released in 1983, we have created chances for many to give video games a try, and we are grateful to Famitsu for keeping customers excited and supporting us across those 40 years. "During these 40 years, technology related to game development has evolved, and the environment has changed as well, but we have continued to keep “originality” as our central theme, going through trial and error and learning many things while creating entertainment with the goal of putting smiles on customers’ faces. If this 40-year-long path has become a part of everyone’s memories, there is nothing that would make us happier. Nintendo will continue to challenge various things, aiming for unique entertainment that only we could produce, and work hard towards that goal. We shall continue to be in your care from now on. "Finally, in celebration of 40 years of Famitsu, we hope to continue developing a mutually beneficial partnership in keeping the gaming industry lively."

Nintendo, despite an impending $50 price hike for the Switch 2 in September, is starting to look pretty good next to some dire news coming out of Sony and Microsoft recently. Just last week, Sony confirmed it will be moving exclusively to digital games from January 2028 while at the same time announcing the closure of the PS3 and PS Vita stores. The irony.

Meanwhile, Xbox is expected to confirm either the sale or closure of multiple first-party studios this week in an effort to "reset" the business. These include Compulsion Games, Ninja Theory, Double Fine, Undead Labs, and potentially more.