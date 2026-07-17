Earlier this month, Nintendo officially confirmed it would release hardware revisions in Europe featuring replaceable batteries.
The procedure to replace the battery in the Switch Joy-Con controller has now gone live on Nintendo's support page. Keep in mind this will only work with certain models of Joy-Con. It's a 13-step process intended for use with Nintendo's Battery Replacement Kit, which comes with the following items:
- Replacement battery: model number HAC-006(-01)
- PH00 Phillips (cross-head) screwdriver
- Plastic tweezers
- Plastic spudger (the handle of the included tweezers can be used for this purpose)
- Double-sided tape (with blue film cover)
As for the steps, here's the process, and you get the full rundown for the left and right Joy-Con on the official support page. These instructions are supported with photos and handy instructional videos.
- Removing the screws from the back housing
- Opening the back housing
- Removing the battery from the battery holder
- Disconnecting the battery cables and removing the battery
- Removing the old double-sided tape
- Applying new pieces of double-sided tape
- Peeling the blue film off the double-sided tape
- Securing the new battery
- Checking the position of the antenna and antenna cable
- Connecting the battery cables to the circuit board
- Reassembling the back housing
- Reinstalling the screws to secure the back housing
- Checking the installation
The new European Union regulation, allowing users to replace batteries in hardware, will come into effect in 2027.
Nintendo shared a full list of hardware revisions last week. It covers the Switch 2, Joy-Con 2 revisions and various other controllers. It's also confirmed it will stop selling the original Switch in Europe as of February 2027.