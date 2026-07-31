Nintendo has this week announced its Switch Online 'Nintendo Classics' service will be adding the GameCube title Super Mario Sunshine on 13th August 2026.

This title debuted on the GameCube in 2002 and was previously made available in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection for the Switch, which has now been delisted. Here's the official announcement from Nintendo:

"Dark days loom over Isle Delfino! Clean up a polluted island with FLUDD at your side in Super Mario Sunshine, coming to Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics on Nintendo Switch 2 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members on Aug 13!"

To access this title on the service, you'll need to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. In some other news today, Nintendo confirmed two cancelled titles would be joining the Virtual Boy library next week.

