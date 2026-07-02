Console Archives BOKOSUKA WARS (HAMSTER, 25th Jun, $7.99) - "BOKOSUKA WARS" was released by ASCII in 1985 for an 8-bit home console. This RPG game puts you in the role of King Suren, fighting alongside your soldiers to restore peace to the Kingdom of Suren, which has been conquered by the tyrant Ogoreth of the Basamu Empire. Help your soldiers, who have been transformed into trees and rocks by King Ogoreth's magic, as you make your way to Basamu castle to defeat your arch-enemy, King Ogoreth.

Game Dev Story – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Kairosoft, 25th Jun, $16.19) - Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation. Features the ability to develop your company's own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members' professions. Your staff members can have a variety of game-related professions, from programmer to sound engineer. Work hard and you may reach the top of the video game industry!

Gecko Gods (Super Rare Games, 25th Jun, $15.99) - Explore a forgotten land as a little gecko! Discover new mysteries such as ancient relics and tasty bugs in a lovingly crafted world. Solve puzzles at your own pace as you travel across multiple islands with their own environments and temples. Explore Freely: Scale walls, ceilings and cliffs with the gecko’s effortless agility. Play with near unlimited freedom of movement as you climb to the highest peaks or the deepest caves.

Moonlight Peaks – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Marvelous/XSEED, 7th Jul, $33.99) - Experience life as a vampire in a magical town full of werewolves, witches, mermaids, and more! In this heart-warming, supernatural life-sim, you will raise mystical crops, learn spell-casting and potion-making, and befriend – or even romance – the locals. And at the same time, show your skeptical father that a life of compassion is possible – even for the undead.

Switch 1 eShop - New Releases

Bacterium (Piotr Rochala, 2nd Jul, $9.99) - Bacterium is an artificial life simulation where you design microscopic organisms and watch them evolve, fight, eat, and reproduce in a petri dish. Each creature has a neural network brain that mutates across generations, learning to hunt, flee, and mate on its own. Build your organism from components - spikes for attack, flagella for speed, receptors for awareness, membranes for defense. Choose your look, drop them into the dish, and see if your lineage can outlast the competition.

Captain Soda (Leoful, 25th Jun, $14.99) - Captain Soda takes arcade shoot'em up platforming to new heights, boasting soda flavors with unique abilities, flashy weapons, powerful upgrades, and pulse-pounding challenges. Revel in the fluid controls that let you jiggle, slosh, and clink with satisfaction as you annihilate enemies and navigate the chaos. Throw-down wave after wave of money-abducting alien invaders with weapons like the Bubble Sub-machine Gun and Bottle Rocket Launcher. Pick your favorite carbonated beverage and shoot water guns loaded with it, all while grooving to an Arcade Orchestral synth soundtrack composed by Aleix Ramon.

Dress the Part! Outfit Puzzle (TT, 2nd Jul, $2.99) - Dress-Up Fashion Puzzle is a simple slide puzzle game where you move divided panels left and right to complete the correct outfit. Look closely at the hairstyle, clothes, accessories, and shoes, then line everything up to create the perfect fashion look. The controls are easy to understand, so puzzle beginners can jump in right away.

EGGCONSOLE RELICS MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 2nd Jul, $6.49) - Released by Bothtec in 1986, this title is a classic action-adventure game. The story begins with the protagonist drifting as a spiritual entity within mysterious ruins that have suddenly emerged from the sea. Without any initial explanation of your purpose, the situation and your ultimate goals are gradually revealed only through your exploration of the depths.

Hako Maze (Hako Maze Workshop, 25th Jun, $4.99) - Your greatest weapons are your ability to guide a ball rolling across a cube's surface, and your skill to decode complex 2D nets. Use your intellect to solve the mazes etched onto these geometric structures, bypass the security, and restore the 3D artifacts sealed within.

Heavy machinery vs Shumai (Wataru Nakano, 2nd Jul, $1.99) - ‘Hello there, all you good little ones! I'm a site manager who can't stand green peas. ’ The job involves operating heavy machinery to remove green peas from on top of shumai. All you need to operate the heavy machinery is the L-stick and the R-stick. Be bold yet cautious, and use precise stick controls to help the site foreman get his lunch! Excavators, wheel loaders, forklifts and cranes.

Hyper Thruster (Entity3, 27th Jun, $1.49) - Take control of a sleek spacecraft racing through a vibrant, ever-shifting cubic tunnel where speed is both your greatest thrill and your biggest challenge. Starting at a manageable pace, you must weave and react quickly to incoming hazards that block your path, each requiring precise movement and sharp focus to avoid. As you progress, the pace steadily increases, pushing your reflexes to the limit while the tunnel stretches further and the obstacles become more demanding.

HYPERWIRED (Selecta Play, 2nd Jul, $7.99) - A 2D pixel art roguelike space shooter with plugged resource management, procedural levels and challenging bosses! Hold the controls tight and do not get stranded in the void! PLUG 'N' SHOOT - Plug in to recharge your energy and manage your resources. - Be Careful! Once plugged, you'll only be able to move within the range of your cable! - Space is plunged into darkness, activate the spacesockets to clear a level and travel to the next sector.

In Fair Spirits (Ratalaika Games, 3rd Jul, $8.99) - In the distant past, Edmund lived a quiet life with his father and his younger sister, Leofe. Edmund wanted nothing more than to protect his sister. . . But, despite Edmund’s best efforts, their relationship crumbled. Now, almost one thousand years in the future, Edmund has been reincarnated in the same sleepy English village of Fenchapel. He’s still grappling with painful memories of his younger sister, who perished centuries ago. Edmund’s life changes when he meets a smiley young man called Abel with a mischievous streak. He soon learns that there’s more to Abel than meets the eye, and he begins to see in his new companion in a new light.

Lofi Witch Hatch (MifaGames, 2nd Jul, $7.19) - To resist the goblin invasion, the town’s lady lord and the shrine maiden joined forces to summon monsters. They kidnapped you and persuaded you to take on the job of raising monster eggs. As time passes, your relationship with them gradually grows closer. . . 1. Draw Eggs: Obtain monster eggs of random rarity. 2. Raise Eggs: Idle and wait for the eggs to grow. 3. Sell Monsters: Sell the monsters after they mature. 4. Collect: Complete 200 × 2 monster handbooks. 5. Story: Events unlock as you continue playing. 6. Music: Enjoy relaxing lo-fi music while idling. (Supports Offline Idle)

Lost Little Things (AGE Zero, 3rd Jul, $7.99) - Join Kitsune, a curious fox spirit, and the powerful deity Nyaneko on a serene quest across enchanted realms. From the rhythmic rails of the Water Train Station to the neon glow of the Mushroom Council, every map is a living illustration teeming with secrets. Solve gentle puzzles, meet quirky Yokai, and uncover the stories hidden in the details.

Lunadra: Luna Awakens the Legendary Dragon (Luna's Tail Creative, 1st Jul, $4.24) - STORY In the world of Valdia, legendary monsters reign supreme. To stand against the ancient beasts that have destroyed countless kingdoms, Luna, a black cat adventurer, is granted a forbidden power by the ancient dragon Selva. That power is Scale Change, an ancient magic that allows her to freely alter her size. Now, this tiny adventurer sets out on a journey to surpass the legends.

Medieval Castle Siege Defense vs Invaders (St Pow Games, 26th Jun, $2.99) - Defend the gates. Survive the siege. Step into a medieval battlefield where your strategy and skill decide the fate of the kingdom. Build defenses, fight back, and hold your fortress against relentless waves of invaders. Prepare your defenses, place towers, and get ready for incoming waves of enemies. Each enemy type requires a different approach — from fast attackers to heavily armored units and powerful siege weapons that threaten to break your gates. You are not just a commander — you fight alongside your defenses.

Mega Man Cyber Wave Pack (CAPCOM, 25th Jun, $47.99) - Experience the fusion of card‑based battles and RPG gameplay! The 10 games featured in the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection and the 7 games featured in the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection are bundled together into one complete package. In addition to the main story content, all games in this bundle are packed with fan‑favorite features such as online battles, music players, and art galleries, delivering an experience fans won’t want to miss.

Minigolf Rush (Gametry, 26th Jun, $2.79) - Minigolf Rush is a fast-paced arcade minigolf game where skill, speed, and smart shot selection decide the winner. Take on creative courses packed with obstacles, tight corners, bounces, and tricky routes designed to test both precision and strategy. Every hole offers new opportunities to discover shortcuts, set up trick shots, and gain an edge over the competition. With simple controls and satisfying gameplay, Minigolf Rush is easy for anyone to jump into, but mastering each course takes focus, timing, and practice. Challenge your friends, improve your aim, and learn how to turn every obstacle into an advantage. In Minigolf Rush, every stroke matters, every round moves quickly, and every match is a chance to pull off your best shot yet.

Moonlight Peaks (Marvelous (XSEED), 7th Jul, $29.74) - Experience life as a vampire in a magical town full of werewolves, witches, mermaids, and more! In this heart-warming, supernatural life-sim, you will raise mystical crops, learn spell-casting and potion-making, and befriend – or even romance – the locals. And at the same time, show your skeptical father that a life of compassion is possible – even for the undead.

Mythmatch (Team Artichoke, 7th Jul, $19.99) - Mythmatch is a narrative-rich, town-building merge game. By day, it's a cozy resource management game where Artemis works with the mortals to rebuild their town and recruit new villagers. But at night, she rises to Olympus to challenge her family in fast-paced arcade minigames to prove she deserves a place in the pantheon.

Noodlebound (Afil Games, 2nd Jul, $3.49) - Get ready for an action-packed adventure in Noodlebound, a 2D pixel art platformer that combines precise movement with direct and dynamic combat. Take on the role of a ramen samurai on a journey to recover ingredients that have come to life due to a mage’s magic, facing enemies, traps, and bosses across 30 stages full of personality. With abilities such as jumping, dashing, and close-range attacks, every challenge demands quick reflexes and sharp decisions.

Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: The Mekanos Invasion (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 25th Jun, $11.69) - The Mekanos Empire has taken notice of the island where the Warriors of Arcanion made their home and have now begun advancing onto the island, as that island is their rightful property. But the Warriors of Arcanion will not relinquish their home without a fight. Join Magi and the rest of her friends as they take on the forces of the Mekanos Army and delve deeper into Magi's origins.

Short N Sweet Indies Bundle (Alchemy Games, 3rd Jul, $29.99) - The Short N Sweet Collection brings four acclaimed indie gems together in one vibrant bundle. FoodBoy — 1980's Paperboy meets 2020's Food Delivery Service in an exciting, stylish arcade adventure. HolyHunt — A love letter to the 8-bit era in a punishing, rewarding, tight retro top-down shooter. Mirrored Souls — A mind-bending “single-player-coop” puzzle-platformer in a beautifully illustrated soothing, lovely game. UDO — A delicious arcade down-scroller roguelike where you dig into a creepy hole with an oversized drill! Perfect for players who want instant, plug‑and‑play fun, addictive adventures without demanding hours

Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra 2 (LUCKY RACCOON GAMES, 2nd Jul, $5.99) - A new cozy musical adventure is waiting to be discovered! Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra 2 is the sequel to the charming hidden object game Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra. This time, finding the puppies is only the beginning: their instruments are hiding too! Explore 10 delightful levels filled with cute details and carefully hidden surprises. Search every corner to find the puppies and their instruments, then complete each musical pair to bring the orchestra back together.

The Fissure (eastasiasoft, 8th Jul, $4.99) - Take the role of a young man named Nahuel as he travels to his mother’s hometown of San Adraín, a quiet and remote village that he’s never visited before… or so he believes. What Nahuel finds in San Adraín feels oddly familiar, perhaps too familiar to simply be because of the stories his mom told him. The family home almost seems haunted, the townspeople are cautious and distant, everything smells of firewood and neighbors he’s never met act as if they recognize him. The Fissure is a mature and atmospheric visual novel adventure, a narrative mystery about memory and buried secrets.

Virballs (Bolder Games, 3rd Jul, $14.99) - Six outlandish planets are overrun with Virballs - viral elemental creatures that consume each other to create exotic hybrids. Clean up this ecological disaster using Virball hybrids as devastating weapons!

WACKY! DEER & MUNK ADVENTURE (IDIOCRACYGAMES, 25th Jun, $14.99) - WACKY! Deer & Munk Adventure is a 2D side-scrolling action adventure that's just as brilliant solo as it is in co-op. Play as Deer and Munk, two completely different characters whose wildly unique abilities make every stage feel like a fresh challenge. The art style is difficult to describe and impossible to forget. Rough around the edges, full of personality, and somehow utterly adorable. Rather like animated stickers that have wandered off the page. Once it gets its hooks into you, you won't be putting it down.

YinYang Street Ultimate Edition (Cube Game, 25th Jun, $7.19) - The story of this game takes place in a border town in the 1980s. Our protagonist Li Minglai is involved in an important operation. He runs into a series of strange things and finds his beloved wife missing when he comes home. Where used to be warm and sweet is now full of mysteries, which lead to a place called YinYang Street. Is this a coincidence or a conspiracy? Li Minglai has no time to think about it. All he could do is rush to YinYang Street and explore the bottomless abyss. . .

Gut Reaction: 'Get into the Groove' Rhythm Heaven would have been my game for the entire month, but having rinsed it for review, I'll be dipping back in in a more sensible manner, mopping up medals and multiplayer challenges. Groovy game. Elsewhere, I'm eyeing Mythmatch, Gecko Gods, and Tekken, but with Star Fox still vying for my playtime, I'm probably sorted for the week. Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Rhythm Heaven Groove Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains (Switch 2) Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains (Switch 1) Arcade Archives 2 MOON SHUTTLE Arcade Archives 2 TEKKEN Console Archives BOKOSUKA WARS Game Dev Story - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Gecko Gods Moonlight Peaks - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Bacterium Captain Soda Dress the Part! Outfit Puzzle EGGCONSOLE Relics MSX2 Hako Maze Heavy machinery vs Shumai Hyper Thruster In Fair Spirits Lofi Witch Hatch Lost Little Things Lunadra: Luna Awakens the Legendary Dragon Medieval Castle Siege Defense vs Invaders Mega Man Cyber Wave Pack Minigolf Rush Moonlight Peaks Mythmatch Noodlebound Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: The Mekanos Invasion Short N Sweet Indies Bundle Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra 2 The Fissure Virballs Wacky! Deer & Munk Adventure YinYang Street Ultimate Edition Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (33 votes) Rhythm Heaven Groove 39 % Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains (Switch 2) 12 % Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains (Switch 1) 3 % Arcade Archives 2 MOON SHUTTLE 0% Arcade Archives 2 TEKKEN 9 % Console Archives BOKOSUKA WARS 3 % Game Dev Story - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Gecko Gods 3 % Moonlight Peaks - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition 0% Bacterium 0% Captain Soda 0% Dress the Part! Outfit Puzzle 0% EGGCONSOLE Relics MSX2 0% Hako Maze 0% Heavy machinery vs Shumai 0% Hyper Thruster 0% In Fair Spirits 0% Lofi Witch Hatch 0% Lost Little Things 0% Lunadra: Luna Awakens the Legendary Dragon 0% Medieval Castle Siege Defense vs Invaders 0% Mega Man Cyber Wave Pack 0% Minigolf Rush 0% Moonlight Peaks 0% Mythmatch 3 % Noodlebound 0% Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: The Mekanos Invasion 0% Short N Sweet Indies Bundle 0% Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra 2 0% The Fissure 0% Virballs 0% Wacky! Deer & Munk Adventure 0% YinYang Street Ultimate Edition 0% Nothing for me this week 27 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!