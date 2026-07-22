Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2's resolution and frame rate details for its two main games - Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker - have been revealed.

The headline is the Switch 2 edition will see 60 frames per second in both games across TV and handheld mode, whereas the Switch 1 version will be capped at 30fps.

As for resolution, this varies massively based on the platform and how you are playing each game. For example, on Switch 2, MGS4 will have an internal resolution of 1440p in TV mode, whereas Peace Walker will be at 1080p. (Developer Konami adds the caveat that performance across all platforms may vary based on what's happening in-game, PC hardware configuration, and so on.)

You can see a comparison of all platforms and modes for both games, as well as the bonus content for buying the Vol. 2 package (which includes Game Boy Color game Metal Gear: Ghost Babel) in the following tables (via the official Konami website):

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Platform Required Storage Space Max Output

Resolution Internal

Resolution Max Frame Rate PlayStation®5

(Including Professional) Approx. 25GB 3840x2160 Up to 3840x2160 60fps XBOX Series X Approx. 26GB 3840x2160 Up to 3840x2160 60fps XBOX Series S Approx. 20GB 2560x1440 Up to 2560x1440 60fps Nintendo Switch™

Handheld mode Approx. 20GB 1280x720 Up to 1280x720 30fps Nintendo Switch™

TV mode Approx. 20GB 1920x1080 Up to 1920x1080 30fps Nintendo Switch™ 2

Handheld mode Approx. 36GB 1920x1080 Up to 1920x1080 60fps Nintendo Switch™ 2

TV mode Approx. 36GB 3840x2160 Up to 2560x1440 60fps Steam® Approx. 26GB 3840x2160 Up to 3840X2160 60fps

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Platform Required Storage Space Resolution Settings Max Output Resolution Max Frame Rate PlayStation®5

(Including Professional) Approx. 17GB Selectable

- Original Mode

- Adjusted Mode

- High Resolution Mode

- Custom 3840x2160 60fps XBOX Series X Approx. 26GB Selectable

- Original Mode

- Adjusted Mode

- High Resolution Mode

- Custom 3840x2160 60fps XBOX Series S Approx. 26GB Selectable

- Original Mode

- Adjusted Mode

- High Resolution Mode

- Custom 2560x1440 60fps Nintendo Switch™

Handheld mode Approx. 7GB N/A 1280x720 30fps Nintendo Switch™

TV mode Approx. 7GB N/A 1280x720 30fps Nintendo Switch™ 2

Handheld mode Approx. 15GB Selectable

- Original Mode

- Adjusted Mode

- High Resolution Mode

- Custom 1920x1080 60fps Nintendo Switch™ 2

TV mode Approx. 15GB Selectable

- Original Mode

- Adjusted Mode

- High Resolution Mode

- Custom 1920x1080 60fps Steam® Approx. 23GB Selectable

- Original Mode

- Adjusted Mode

- High Resolution Mode

- Custom 3840x2160 60fps

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 Bonus Content

Platform Required Storage Space Max Output Resolution Internal Resolution Max Frame Rate PlayStation®5 (Including Professional) Approx. 1GB 1920x1080 1920x1080 60fps XBOX Series XIS Approx. 1GB 1920x1080 1920x1080 60fps Nintendo Switch™ Handheld mode Approx. 1GB 1280x720 1280x720 60fps Nintendo Switch™ TV mode Approx. 1GB 1280x720 1280x720 60fps Nintendo Switch™ 2 Handheld mode Approx. 1GB 1920x1080 1920x1080 60fps Nintendo Switch™ 2 TV mode Approx. 1GB 1920x1080 1920x1080 60fps Steam® Approx. 1GB 1920x1080 1920x1080 60fps

You can watch a comparison video of resolution differences in Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker below:

What platform will you be playing Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 on? Let us know in the comments.