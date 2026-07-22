Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2's resolution and frame rate details for its two main games - Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker - have been revealed.
The headline is the Switch 2 edition will see 60 frames per second in both games across TV and handheld mode, whereas the Switch 1 version will be capped at 30fps.
As for resolution, this varies massively based on the platform and how you are playing each game. For example, on Switch 2, MGS4 will have an internal resolution of 1440p in TV mode, whereas Peace Walker will be at 1080p. (Developer Konami adds the caveat that performance across all platforms may vary based on what's happening in-game, PC hardware configuration, and so on.)
You can see a comparison of all platforms and modes for both games, as well as the bonus content for buying the Vol. 2 package (which includes Game Boy Color game Metal Gear: Ghost Babel) in the following tables (via the official Konami website):
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
|Platform
|Required Storage Space
|Max Output
Resolution
|Internal
Resolution
|Max Frame Rate
|PlayStation®5
(Including Professional)
|Approx. 25GB
|3840x2160
|Up to 3840x2160
|60fps
|XBOX Series X
|Approx. 26GB
|3840x2160
|Up to 3840x2160
|60fps
|XBOX Series S
|Approx. 20GB
|2560x1440
|Up to 2560x1440
|60fps
|Nintendo Switch™
Handheld mode
|Approx. 20GB
|1280x720
|Up to 1280x720
|30fps
|Nintendo Switch™
TV mode
|Approx. 20GB
|1920x1080
|Up to 1920x1080
|30fps
|Nintendo Switch™ 2
Handheld mode
|Approx. 36GB
|1920x1080
|Up to 1920x1080
|60fps
|Nintendo Switch™ 2
TV mode
|Approx. 36GB
|3840x2160
|Up to 2560x1440
|60fps
|Steam®
|Approx. 26GB
|3840x2160
|Up to 3840X2160
|60fps
Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
|Platform
|Required Storage Space
|Resolution Settings
|Max Output Resolution
|Max Frame Rate
|PlayStation®5
(Including Professional)
|Approx. 17GB
|Selectable
- Original Mode
- Adjusted Mode
- High Resolution Mode
- Custom
|3840x2160
|60fps
|XBOX Series X
|Approx. 26GB
|Selectable
- Original Mode
- Adjusted Mode
- High Resolution Mode
- Custom
|3840x2160
|60fps
|XBOX Series S
|Approx. 26GB
|Selectable
- Original Mode
- Adjusted Mode
- High Resolution Mode
- Custom
|2560x1440
|60fps
|Nintendo Switch™
Handheld mode
|Approx. 7GB
|N/A
|1280x720
|30fps
|Nintendo Switch™
TV mode
|Approx. 7GB
|N/A
|1280x720
|30fps
|Nintendo Switch™ 2
Handheld mode
|Approx. 15GB
|Selectable
- Original Mode
- Adjusted Mode
- High Resolution Mode
- Custom
|1920x1080
|60fps
|Nintendo Switch™ 2
TV mode
|
Approx. 15GB
|Selectable
- Original Mode
- Adjusted Mode
- High Resolution Mode
- Custom
|1920x1080
|60fps
|Steam®
|Approx. 23GB
|Selectable
- Original Mode
- Adjusted Mode
- High Resolution Mode
- Custom
|3840x2160
|60fps
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 Bonus Content
|Platform
|Required Storage Space
|Max Output
Resolution
|
Internal Resolution
|Max Frame Rate
|
PlayStation®5 (Including Professional)
|
Approx. 1GB
|
1920x1080
|
1920x1080
|
60fps
|
XBOX Series XIS
|
Approx. 1GB
|
1920x1080
|
1920x1080
|
60fps
|
Nintendo Switch™ Handheld mode
|
Approx. 1GB
|
1280x720
|
1280x720
|
60fps
|Nintendo Switch™ TV mode
|Approx. 1GB
|1280x720
|1280x720
|60fps
|Nintendo Switch™ 2 Handheld mode
|Approx. 1GB
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|60fps
|Nintendo Switch™ 2 TV mode
|Approx. 1GB
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|60fps
|Steam®
|Approx. 1GB
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|60fps
You can watch a comparison video of resolution differences in Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker below:
What platform will you be playing Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 on? Let us know in the comments.