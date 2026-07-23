In what could be a delightful throw-back to the gimmicky days of the Wii, Maestro is heading to the Switch and Switch 2 on 17th September 2026.

Developed by Double Jack, Maestro was originally released as a VR game and has been repurposed for the Switch. The idea is simple: you use your Joy-Con to follow along with the on-screen prompts, keeping time with the music to live out your fantasy as a conductor. We've all had that fantasy, right..?

It's definitely giving us those Wii vibes, especially with the live-action trailer. At least it's not quite as cringy as that Wii Music showcase at E3 from back in the day. Good grief, we're not sure anything will even come close to that.

A physical launch is being planned for the Switch 1 and will launch on the same day. For now, let's check out the official description:

Maestro is designed to be fun to play for anyone in any setting. The game doesn’t require music knowledge, and remains accessible to newcomers while offering a challenge for rhythm game fans. Four difficulty modes, global leaderboards, and a range of cosmetic unlocks give players room to grow and to make each performance their own. The game supports tabletop and docked play, equally suiting solo sessions and shared living room play. The game’s iconic repertoire includes classical pieces by composers like Beethoven, Brahms, and Mozart, as well as soundtracks from iconic franchises such as Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter.

Honestly, this looks quite cool, so we'll be keeping a close eye on Maestro in the coming weeks.