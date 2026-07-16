Voice actor Nick Apostolides returned as Leon Kennedy in this year's excellent Resident Evil Requiem, depicting a character who is not only more jaded and haunted by the past, but also battling against a deadly virus of his own.

Despite this, Leon still has a few awesome quips and one-liners sprinkled throughout the campaign – one of our favourites being his desire to seek "a second opinion" as a zombie doctor is advancing upon him with a chainsaw. Nice.

Naturally, however, some lines don't make the final cut. As detailed in a recent episode of the Play, Watch, Listen+ podcast (thanks, IGN), one particular quip suggested by Apostolides unfortunately didn't make it into the game. It's one of those 'so bad, it's good' lines that serves as an excellent call-back to Leon's more lighthearted portrayal in Resident Evil 4, and Apostolides even said that it would have been his favourite line had it made it into the game.

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Minor spoilers ahead!

The line in question occurs when Leon travels to the ruined remains of Raccoon City. Upon his arrival, he encounters the Titan Spinner, a giant tarantula that is a blatant nod to the franchise's earlier entries.

Here's what Apostolides said:

“When you fight the spider, I wanted to say — and we recorded it — ‘You know, you’ve been a real itsy-bitsy pain in my ass'. It would have been a banger.”

Leon still manages to sneak in a few one-liners during the battle, including "You are a real pest, you know that?” and, “I don’t have time for pest control". It's safe to say, however, that these aren't quite on the same level as the remark suggested by Apostolides.

If you've yet to play Resident Evil Requiem, we'd highly recommend giving it a go. We called it "the ultimate expression of Resident Evil" in our 9/10 review, praising the excellent blend of survival horror and action along with the lore-heavy narrative.