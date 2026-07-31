Earlier this week, a Switch 2 classification was spotted for LEGO Party. In an update, a native version of the title for this platform has now been officially announced.

It launches alongside Update 1.6 and comes with higher frame rates, sharper visuals and a free upgrade for existing owners of the Switch release.

Here's what else you can expect, and you can check out the update trailer below:



1.6 update is now available for LEGO® Party! What's been added?

Public Lobbies! You can now host or join public games. Play your favorite Challenge Zone or Minigame Rush playlist with other partygoers from across the globe all platforms!

New Challenge Zone game modes! Switch up your next party with one of 4 new game modes to play across Challenge Zones.

Advanced Game Rules! Mix up your next Challenge Zone with customised rules, such as Multi-Brick Purchase!

For those of you playing on multiple platforms or just getting your news here, this update also gets LEGO® Party optimised for Nintendo Switch 2! Higher frame rate, sharper visuals, and a free upgrade for owners of the Nintendo Switch version!

New Series 29 Minifigures to play and customise!