If you love plush and also happen to be a fan of Namco's Klonoa, you might want to check out this latest item from the video game merch company Fangamer.

It has just opened pre-orders for its new Klonoa Plush in the US and Europe, and it's priced at $39 / €44. This official plush is based on Klonoa: Door to Phantomile and is "about 8.5 inches tall". It comes with a removable collar and plush wind ring accessory.

Here's a look, along with a description. This item will not ship until Q1, 2027.

What... What's that? It's just like my dream... This official Klonoa: Door to Phantomile plush was designed by Grant Newbold.

Klonoa's collar buckles and unbuckles—one of a slew of little details on our Klonoa plush, like its embroidered facial features, its fabric belt, and the pleather applique design on its non-removable hat.

Fangamer is also offering some other Klonoa-themed merch including a t-shirt and keychain. And if you want to relive the games, you can always check out the compilation Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series on the Switch. Klonoa's Game Boy Advance title also joined the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service last September.