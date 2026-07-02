The Kirby Air Riders amiibo line is expanding this week and in the future. Apart from the release of the King Dedede & Tank Star amiibo today, Nintendo has now confirmed the date for the next release.

As revealed on its official Japanese website, the Chef Kawasaki & Hop Star amiibo will arrive on 3rd September 2026. According to the translated description, the machine will feature movable thrusters.

Pre-orders are now available on Nintendo's Japanese website. When we find out more about the local release, we'll provide an update.

In the meantime, here's another look at the King Dedede amiibo, which is once again available for the Switch 2 title this week. As part of this release, there is also a new in-game event taking place next week. Here's a rough translation of what to expect:

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"In the City Trial event, you will have a team battle against the Dedede King Legion. Together with randomly matched companions, stop King Dedede as he aims to power up while being protected by Waddle Dee and his friends!"

Nintendo will also be releasing a Sword Kirby & Dragoon amiibo and Noir Dedede & Hydra amiibo in the future.