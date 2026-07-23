Rhythm Heaven Groove
Image: Nintendo

The latest Japanese boxed charts data is in from Famitsu, and Rhythm Heaven Groove has once again taken the top spot with another 76,786 copies sold.

There are a few newcomers again this week, including eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 on the PS5 along with Kyoto Xanadu, 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X, and Culdcept Begins. None have even come close to Rhythm Heaven, though Tomodachi Life is still shifting some fairly decent numbers.

Let's see what happens next week when the numbers for Splatoon Raiders are accounted for.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (13th - 19th July) Total Unit Sales
1

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Switch

76,786

 596,237
2

eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026

PS5

 20,661 NEW
3

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Switch

 18,608 1,476,557
4

Kyoto Xanadu

Switch

 15,431 NEW
5

Kyoto Xanadu

PS5

 13,206 NEW
6

Culdcept BEGINS – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Switch 2

 12,734 NEW
7

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X

Switch

 8,674 NEW
8

Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027

Switch

 7,496 176,009
9

Culdcept BEGINS

Switch

 6,940 NEW
10

Pokemon Pokopia

Switch 2

 4,503 1,086,699

Hardware is once again a familiar picture, with Switch 2 absolutely dominating despite the ongoing downturn in units sold after this year's price hike. Similarly, the PS5 Digital Edition is doing okay at number two, trouncing the PS5 Pro and standard PS5 thanks to its cheaper price point. Doesn't exactly help those advocating for physical media, though...

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (13th - 19th July) Lifetime Unit Sales
1 Switch 2

24,928

 6,051,859
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 9,024

1,362,279
3

Switch Lite

 2,930 6,995,687
4 Switch OLED Model 2,853 9,611,010
5

Switch

613

 20,304,606
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 350 367,049
7

PlayStation 5

 200 5,921,690
8

Xbox Series S

43

 342,728
9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

31

33,108
10

Xbox Series X

19

 328,271

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.

[source famitsu.com]