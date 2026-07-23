The latest Japanese boxed charts data is in from Famitsu, and Rhythm Heaven Groove has once again taken the top spot with another 76,786 copies sold.

There are a few newcomers again this week, including eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 on the PS5 along with Kyoto Xanadu, 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X, and Culdcept Begins. None have even come close to Rhythm Heaven, though Tomodachi Life is still shifting some fairly decent numbers.

Let's see what happens next week when the numbers for Splatoon Raiders are accounted for.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (13th - 19th July) Total Unit Sales 1 Rhythm Heaven Groove Switch 76,786 596,237 2 eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 PS5 20,661 NEW 3 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 18,608 1,476,557 4 Kyoto Xanadu Switch 15,431 NEW 5 Kyoto Xanadu PS5 13,206 NEW 6 Culdcept BEGINS – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Switch 2 12,734 NEW 7 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X Switch 8,674 NEW 8 Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Switch 7,496 176,009 9 Culdcept BEGINS Switch 6,940 NEW 10 Pokemon Pokopia Switch 2 4,503 1,086,699

Hardware is once again a familiar picture, with Switch 2 absolutely dominating despite the ongoing downturn in units sold after this year's price hike. Similarly, the PS5 Digital Edition is doing okay at number two, trouncing the PS5 Pro and standard PS5 thanks to its cheaper price point. Doesn't exactly help those advocating for physical media, though...

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (13th - 19th July) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 24,928 6,051,859 2 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 9,024 1,362,279 3 Switch Lite 2,930 6,995,687 4 Switch OLED Model 2,853 9,611,010 5 Switch 613 20,304,606 6 PlayStation 5 Pro 350 367,049 7 PlayStation 5 200 5,921,690 8 Xbox Series S 43 342,728 9 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 31 33,108 10 Xbox Series X 19 328,271

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.