The latest Japanese boxed charts data is in from Famitsu, and Rhythm Heaven Groove has once again taken the top spot with another 76,786 copies sold.
There are a few newcomers again this week, including eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 on the PS5 along with Kyoto Xanadu, 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X, and Culdcept Begins. None have even come close to Rhythm Heaven, though Tomodachi Life is still shifting some fairly decent numbers.
Let's see what happens next week when the numbers for Splatoon Raiders are accounted for.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (13th - 19th July)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Rhythm Heaven Groove
|
Switch
|
76,786
|596,237
|2
|
eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026
|
PS5
|20,661
|NEW
|3
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|18,608
|1,476,557
|4
|
Kyoto Xanadu
|
Switch
|15,431
|NEW
|5
|
Kyoto Xanadu
|
PS5
|13,206
|NEW
|6
|
Culdcept BEGINS – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|
Switch 2
|12,734
|NEW
|7
|
70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X
|
Switch
|8,674
|NEW
|8
|
Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|
Switch
|7,496
|176,009
|9
|
Culdcept BEGINS
|
Switch
|6,940
|NEW
|10
|
Pokemon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|4,503
|1,086,699
Hardware is once again a familiar picture, with Switch 2 absolutely dominating despite the ongoing downturn in units sold after this year's price hike. Similarly, the PS5 Digital Edition is doing okay at number two, trouncing the PS5 Pro and standard PS5 thanks to its cheaper price point. Doesn't exactly help those advocating for physical media, though...
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (13th - 19th July)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
24,928
|6,051,859
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|9,024
|
1,362,279
|3
|
Switch Lite
|2,930
|6,995,687
|4
|Switch OLED Model
|2,853
|9,611,010
|5
|
Switch
|
613
|20,304,606
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|350
|367,049
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|200
|5,921,690
|8
|
Xbox Series S
|
43
|342,728
|9
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
31
|
33,108
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
19
|328,271
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 7
No joke Rhythm Heaven Groove is absolutely a stunner of a game and I’m terrible at it. I’m hooked. I love seeing the game have success.
I contributed to Rhythm Heaven. I would love to do the same for Kyoto Xanadu, but apart from appearing in Nintendo direct, there's nothing to suggest that it's getting translated.
OMG for the first time in this generation the PlayStation 5 is winning over the Switch 1 and it's the all digital edition too. Does this mean there's no hope for physical anymore? My guess is that the reason there's not a lot of PS5 physical games on the chart was that the Japanese are buying them digitally instead. That is starting to make sense now, perhaps Sony was correct to go all digital after all?
The calm before the Ink Storm…
So much for physical dying at least on Nintendo systems - especially in Japan as shown weekly by these very charts and also the full top 30 where ALL games regularly sell at the very least 1000 copies, but thanks to Nintendo's financial results we know that at least for their games that applies also worldwide along with the comparisons with digital sales, both in general and specifically for "downloadable versions of packaged software" (speaking of, looking forward to the latest ones in slightly more than a week at the start of August)...
Anyway, love to see Groove on top and still selling so much, Tomodachi Life in 3rd, Kyoto Xanadu, Culdcept BEGINS and Geppy-X debuting in 4th and 5th, in 6th and 9th, in 7th respectively, Powerful Pro Baseball in 8th, Pokopia in 10th and of course Switch 2 on top of the hardware charts!
I love Rhythm Heaven Groove. I haven't had a chance to play too much of it, but $40 for a physical game in this day and age is a sight for sore eyes. Great game series, and though the text to speech is certainly grating, I am glad it is there for my kids who don't know how to read well yet. I got my oldest to play a bit and he did remarkedly well especially since the game's simple controls do require some pinpoint precession.
Again: Switch 1 software dominates, both third- and first-party. And I repeat my statement that Nintendo has not announced enough new Switch 1 titles to ride on this wave.
And the PS5 Digital Edition is the heavily subsidised Japan-only model. It‘s successful not because of being a digital-only model, but because Sony pushes it. And btw, you can easily upgrade it with a drive, and you can’t see it in these charts.
So, based on that, the statement „Doesn't exactly help those advocating for physical media, though...“ is not very robust.
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