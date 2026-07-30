We've got our latest look at the Japanese physical charts from Famitsu, and as will come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, Splatoon Raiders has got off to a flying start.
The series is huge in Japan, and Raiders' week-one numbers show it. The spin-off racked up 474,684 sales in its opening week, comfortably pushing Rhythm Heaven Groove down a peg to second. It's a far cry from Splatoon 3, which became Japan's fastest-selling Nintendo game ever back in 2023 with 3.45 million sales in its first three days (physical and digital, mind you), but it's nothing to be sniffed at.
Here's a look at the top ten in full:
|Position
|Game
|Platform
|Unit Sales (20th - 26th July)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|
Splatoon Raiders
|
Switch 2
|
474,684
|NEW
|2
|
Rhythm Heaven Groove
|
Switch
|78,355
|674,592
|3
|
Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
|
Switch
|23,468
|1,500,025
|4
|
Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027
|
Switch
|7,227
|183,236
|5
|
Mario Kart World
|
Switch 2
|6,661
|3,000,749
|6
|
Pokémon Pokopia
|
Switch 2
|5,796
|1,092,495
|7
|
eFootball Kick-Off
|
Switch 2
|5,578
|60,517
|8
|
Minecraft
|
Switch
|5,106
|4,245,173
|9
|
Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou!
|
Switch
|3,961
|68,398
|10
|
eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026
|
PS5
|3,915
|24,576
Hardware charts remain in much the same order as they have been for a couple of weeks now, but the Switch 2 has managed to take an even more commanding lead — thanks to the arrival of Raiders, no doubt.
Some reasonable PS5 Digital Edition sales mean that Sony's latest system is once again ahead of all Switch 1 models this week, with the three PS5 SKUs combining for 9,184 and the Switch 1 systems totalling in at 7,167.
Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (20th - 26th July)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|
50,168
|6,102,027
|2
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|8,512
|
1,370,791
|3
|
Switch Lite
|3,771
|6,999,458
|4
|Switch OLED Model
|2,770
|9,612,780
|5
|
Switch
|
626
|20,305,232
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|363
|367,412
|7
|
PlayStation 5
|309
|5,921,999
|8
|
Xbox Series S
|
71
|342,799
|9
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|
57
|
33,165
|10
|
Xbox Series X
|
23
|328,294