We've got our latest look at the Japanese physical charts from Famitsu, and as will come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, Splatoon Raiders has got off to a flying start.

The series is huge in Japan, and Raiders' week-one numbers show it. The spin-off racked up 474,684 sales in its opening week, comfortably pushing Rhythm Heaven Groove down a peg to second. It's a far cry from Splatoon 3, which became Japan's fastest-selling Nintendo game ever back in 2023 with 3.45 million sales in its first three days (physical and digital, mind you), but it's nothing to be sniffed at.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (20th - 26th July) Total Unit Sales 1 Splatoon Raiders Switch 2 474,684 NEW 2 Rhythm Heaven Groove Switch 78,355 674,592 3 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Switch 23,468 1,500,025 4 Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027 Switch 7,227 183,236 5 Mario Kart World Switch 2 6,661 3,000,749 6 Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 5,796 1,092,495 7 eFootball Kick-Off Switch 2 5,578 60,517 8 Minecraft Switch 5,106 4,245,173 9 Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou! Switch 3,961 68,398 10 eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026 PS5 3,915 24,576

Hardware charts remain in much the same order as they have been for a couple of weeks now, but the Switch 2 has managed to take an even more commanding lead — thanks to the arrival of Raiders, no doubt.

Some reasonable PS5 Digital Edition sales mean that Sony's latest system is once again ahead of all Switch 1 models this week, with the three PS5 SKUs combining for 9,184 and the Switch 1 systems totalling in at 7,167.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (20th - 26th July) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2 50,168 6,102,027 2 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 8,512 1,370,791 3 Switch Lite 3,771 6,999,458 4 Switch OLED Model 2,770 9,612,780 5 Switch 626 20,305,232 6 PlayStation 5 Pro 363 367,412 7 PlayStation 5 309 5,921,999 8 Xbox Series S 71 342,799 9 Xbox Series X Digital Edition 57 33,165 10 Xbox Series X 23 328,294

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