Splatoon Raiders Frye
Image: Nintendo Life

We've got our latest look at the Japanese physical charts from Famitsu, and as will come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, Splatoon Raiders has got off to a flying start.

The series is huge in Japan, and Raiders' week-one numbers show it. The spin-off racked up 474,684 sales in its opening week, comfortably pushing Rhythm Heaven Groove down a peg to second. It's a far cry from Splatoon 3, which became Japan's fastest-selling Nintendo game ever back in 2023 with 3.45 million sales in its first three days (physical and digital, mind you), but it's nothing to be sniffed at.

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Here's a look at the top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (20th - 26th July) Total Unit Sales
1

Splatoon Raiders

Switch 2

474,684

 NEW
2

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Switch

 78,355 674,592
3

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Switch

 23,468 1,500,025
4

Powerful Pro Baseball 2026-2027

Switch

 7,227 183,236
5

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 6,661 3,000,749
6

Pokémon Pokopia

Switch 2

 5,796 1,092,495
7

eFootball Kick-Off

Switch 2

 5,578 60,517
8

Minecraft

Switch

 5,106 4,245,173
9

Ganbare Goemon Daishuugou!

Switch

 3,961 68,398
10

eBaseball: PRO SPIRIT 2026

PS5

 3,915 24,576

Hardware charts remain in much the same order as they have been for a couple of weeks now, but the Switch 2 has managed to take an even more commanding lead — thanks to the arrival of Raiders, no doubt.

Some reasonable PS5 Digital Edition sales mean that Sony's latest system is once again ahead of all Switch 1 models this week, with the three PS5 SKUs combining for 9,184 and the Switch 1 systems totalling in at 7,167.

Here's a breakdown of the figures for the week:

Position Console Unit Sales (20th - 26th July) Lifetime Unit Sales
1 Switch 2

50,168

 6,102,027
2

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 8,512

1,370,791
3

Switch Lite

 3,771 6,999,458
4 Switch OLED Model 2,770 9,612,780
5

Switch

626

 20,305,232
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 363 367,412
7

PlayStation 5

 309 5,921,999
8

Xbox Series S

71

 342,799
9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

57

33,165
10

Xbox Series X

23

 328,294

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What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know in the comments.

[source famitsu.com]