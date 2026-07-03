This week, Sony surprised the gaming space when it announced PlayStation's disc-based physical releases would end by 2028.

It has ignited all sorts of discussions about the future of physical media in the gaming space, and it's also resulted in some developers taking this opportunity to promote hard copies of their own products and upcoming releases.

The team behind the retro anime-style co-op puzzle adventure and Switch 2 console exclusive Orbitals has now taken this opportunity to show off its own physical release, featuring a proper game card. Here it is:

"So who's grabbing one of these on September 3rd?"

Orbitals' physical release was originally confirmed in June, with the team at the time mentioning how this version would come with the "full game on cartridge".

On the Nintendo eShop, there is also a pre-order for a 'Deluxe Edition' including some in-game skins, and a digital artbook and soundtrack. This game launches on 3rd September 2026.