I'm old enough to recall when VHS tapes were the main means of getting my big-screen entertainment at home – long before DVDs, Blu-Rays and digital streaming came along.

Therefore, it's pretty easy to see why Retro Fighters' Terminator 2 Mini VHS case connects with me on multiple levels; firstly, I adore James Cameron's film, and feel it represents one of the purest action flicks ever produced by Hollywood (I'm certain many other people in their mid-40s feel the same way).

Secondly, I fondly recall a time when the humble VHS tape was an important medium, rather than a relic of a retro-chic past.

There's a third reason this particular product chimes with me personally: it opens up to serve as a storage solution for your Switch and Switch 2 games.

Granted, this could be viewed as a rather odd turn of events, but it's made somewhat more understandable once you slot in your copy of the superb Terminator 2D: NO FATE, which launched recently on Switch. A match made in heaven!

Costing $20, the case holds 12 Switch games (cushioned in silicone slots) and 4 MicroSD cards, and there's a magnetic latch to ensure it remains firmly closed when you're travelling.

I have to admit, I might be a little cautious about taking this out and about as the stickers are likely to pick up bumps or scratches, but for keeping my collection in one place at home, it makes more sense – and it looks good on the shelf, too.

The case comes in a cardboard slip-case and a set of stickers – and Retro Fighters insists this is a strictly limited-edition deal, so if you like what you see, you might want to purchase one pretty swifty.