We've just passed the halfway mark of 2026, and Nintendo has now shared its best-selling eShop games for the Switch 1 & 2 in Japan.

This covers the first six months of the year (1st January 2026 - 30th June 2026) and the top 20 games for both systems. As usual, series like Mario Kart and Pokémon feature. There are also some new titles at the front, including Pokémon Pokopia on the Switch 2 and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream for the Switch. Note: The lists exclude games rated above CERO rating Z / IARC 16).

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So, here are the full rankings, according to Nintendo (via Perfectly-Nintendo):

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch