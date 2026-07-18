We've just passed the halfway mark of 2026, and Nintendo has now shared its best-selling eShop games for the Switch 1 & 2 in Japan.
This covers the first six months of the year (1st January 2026 - 30th June 2026) and the top 20 games for both systems. As usual, series like Mario Kart and Pokémon feature. There are also some new titles at the front, including Pokémon Pokopia on the Switch 2 and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream for the Switch. Note: The lists exclude games rated above CERO rating Z / IARC 16).
So, here are the full rankings, according to Nintendo (via Perfectly-Nintendo):
Nintendo Switch 2
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Mario Kart World
- Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
- Mario Tennis Fever
- Momotarou Dentetsu 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Star Fox
- Kirby Air Riders
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- eFootball Kick-Off!
- Pragmata
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
- Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Super Bomberman Collection - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales
Nintendo Switch
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
- Pokémon FireRed
- Pokémon LeafGreen
- Power Pros 2026-2027 Powerful Edition
- Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Splatoon 3
- Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack
- Momotarou Dentetsu 2
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse
- Pokémon Legends Z-A
- Persona 5 Royal
- Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection
- Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe