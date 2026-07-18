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We've just passed the halfway mark of 2026, and Nintendo has now shared its best-selling eShop games for the Switch 1 & 2 in Japan.

This covers the first six months of the year (1st January 2026 - 30th June 2026) and the top 20 games for both systems. As usual, series like Mario Kart and Pokémon feature. There are also some new titles at the front, including Pokémon Pokopia on the Switch 2 and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream for the Switch. Note: The lists exclude games rated above CERO rating Z / IARC 16).

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So, here are the full rankings, according to Nintendo (via Perfectly-Nintendo):

Nintendo Switch 2

  1. Pokémon Pokopia
  2. Mario Kart World
  3. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
  4. Mario Tennis Fever
  5. Momotarou Dentetsu 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  6. Pokémon Legends Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  7. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  9. Star Fox
  10. Kirby Air Riders
  11. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
  12. Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  13. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
  14. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  15. eFootball Kick-Off!
  16. Pragmata
  17. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
  18. Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
  19. Super Bomberman Collection - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  20. The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales

Nintendo Switch

  1. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream
  2. Pokémon FireRed
  3. Pokémon LeafGreen
  4. Power Pros 2026-2027 Powerful Edition
  5. Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
  6. Rhythm Heaven Groove
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Minecraft
  9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. Splatoon 3
  11. Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack
  12. Momotarou Dentetsu 2
  13. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  14. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  15. PARANORMASIGHT: The Mermaid’s Curse
  16. Pokémon Legends Z-A
  17. Persona 5 Royal
  18. Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection
  19. Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer
  20. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

How many of the games on these lists have you played? Let us know in the comments.

[source store-jp.nintendo.com, via perfectly-nintendo.com]