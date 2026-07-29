Since launching Hades II last year, Supergiant Games has released multiple post-launch updates addressing all sorts of bugs.

Following 'Hotfix 4' in June, it's now detailed the game's 'Hotfix 5' update for July. This patch is available on PC, and an update for the Switch 1 & 2 versions of the game should follow at some point in the future.

Much like previous updates, this next patch will contain a bunch of fixes. Here's what you can expect when it does eventually arrive on Nintendo's platforms (Note: There may be some spoilers in these patch notes).

Post-Launch Patch 2 - Hotfix 5 (July 2026) · Dream Dives: Fixed Wells of Charon no longer appearing after you visited Ephyra

· Fixed an interaction between Weed Killer (Demeter) and Dividing Blaze (Daedalus - Flames)

· Fixed an interaction between Prominence Flare (Apollo) and Phase Shift (Selene) with Purification

· Fixed cases where the projectile from Howling Soul (Hades) could detonate unexpectedly in the fight against Unrivaled Typhon

· Fixed cases where King's Ransom (Zeus x Hera) and Queen's Ransom (Hera x Zeus) would sometimes not remove Duo Boons from Hera and Zeus, respectively

· Fixed Vow of Scars (Oath) healing reduction unexpectedly affecting vampiric attacks from the Phantom in the Fields of Mourning

· Fixed cases where Suffering on Sight (Medea) could make foes attack sooner than expected after entering Locations in Thessaly

· Fixed Riposte effect from Aspect of Artemis not activating as expected against the radial blasts from Infernal Cerberus

· Fixed certain charge-up attacks from Unrivaled Prometheus sometimes continuing even after his defeat

· Fixed Moon Beam (Selene) not reliably causing a Path of Stars to appear in Tartarus or the Summit

· Fixed a case where Chronos could become noninteractive in Erebus if you switched Keepsakes

· Fixed UI feedback while trying to use Glorious Disaster (Zeus x Apollo) with insufficient Magick

· Fixed cases where you could run out of Life while choosing a Boon or Path of Stars upgrade while under the effect of Engraved Pin (Moros)

· Fixed several minor issues with voiceover and narrative events not playing as expected

· Fixed several minor text errors

· Other minor fixes

And if you haven't tried out Hades II yet, here is what we had to say about the Switch 2 version of the game:

"Supergiant Games is five-for-five with Hades II, a huge, triumphant sequel that manages to diverge mechanically and offer more challenges and variety than its predecessor. It helps that it’s nearly faultless on Switch 2 in particular."