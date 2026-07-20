Square Enix has released a new 25th anniversary video for Final Fantasy X, a truly momentous game that originally launched on 19th July 2001 in Japan.

This comes just ahead of Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster on the Switch 2, a fresh port of the beefed up duology for Nintendo's console. At the time of writing, we're not entirely sure what benefits this one will offer that can't already be experienced on the OG Switch, but we'll hopefully have more information following its launch on 23rd July.

The official description doesn't help either, and relays features that are present in the Switch version:

- Character, monster, and background graphics have all been remade in full HD and boast huge improvements to resolution. - Featuring fully remastered and arranged music. - Additional elements from the FINAL FANTASY X / FINAL FANTASY X-2 International Version have been fully recreated. - High-speed mode, no random encounters, and other new quality of life features have been added.

As for Final Fantasy X itself, this writer remembers the very day it launched in Europe on 24th May 2002. The music, the voice acting, the bonkers opening sequence... It was glorious, and it remains a firm favourite to this day. If you haven't experienced it yet, now might be the time to see what all of the fuss is about.

And if you already own it on Switch, well... there doesn't appear to be an upgrade path for you, unfortunately. You'll need to fork out $49.99 / £44.99 again.