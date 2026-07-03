New information about the third and final part in Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy has potentially surfaced.

Listings on the Epic Store (tracked by the third-party tool EpicDB) reference nine separate DLC, a story expansion pass, premium editions of the game and pre-order bonuses:

- Premium Edition

- Pre-Purchase Bonus

- Premium Plus Edition

- DLC1

- DLC2

- DLC3

- DLC4

- DLC5

- DLC6

- DLC7

- DLC8

- DLC9

- Digital Contents Pack

- Story Expansion Pass

- Premium Plus Edition with Pre-Purchase Bonus

- Premium Edition with Pre-Purchase Bonus

Square Enix has not revealed any additional or bonus content for Final Fantasy VII Revelation yet. Some of these listings could easily be placeholders, and DLC or expansion content might not necessarily be anything major.

If we do hear any official updates about additional content for Revelation, we'll provide an update. This title will be a simultaneous release across "all platforms" (including Switch 2) in Spring 2027. You can find out more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: