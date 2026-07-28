We could all do with a good laugh sometimes, and that's exactly what The Immortal John Triptych is promising on the Switch and Switch 2. Previously announced back in April, we can now reveal that it's launching just under a month from now on 27th August 2026.

Developed by Joe Richardson, The Immortal John Triptych contains three full games – Death of the Reprobate, The Procession To Calvary, and Four Last Things – alongside a host of extra content and behind-the-scenes material to make this the final word on slapstick Renaissance tomfoolery.

The above trailer alone should give you a hint at some of the utterly ridiculous scenes contained within the Triptych, and we can only imagine what other delights lie within. For now, let's check out the key features:

- Puzzling Pilgrimages – A traditional narrative adventure game, with a modernised interface. Control your character(s) via direct control, interact with people and places with a snazzy ‘verb coin’ interaction menu, and drag and drop (or hoard) your precious items from a simple drop-down inventory. - Renaissance Artwork – Renaissance, Rococo and even a hint of Romanticism, to be a little more precise. Hundreds of paintings, spanning hundreds of years, are all brought together into one consistent world. - Classical Music – A mix of publicly available classics and works from musician Eduardo Antonello populate the Triptychs airwaves. Period appropriate music that adapts as the story progresses, recorded using real medieval/renaissance instruments. - Standalone Story – Four Last Things, The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate feature unique stories with recurring characters/themes all within the same world. - Highbrow Buffoonery – Lofty subject matter is treated with gleeful flippancy. Gags about butts are taken very seriously. But rest assured, while some of the jokes may be ridiculous, the puzzles make perfect sense! (or at least adhere to a consistent internal logic) - Fully Remastered – Unified UI overhaul across the board, never-before-seen deleted and bonus scenes, QoL improvements, full controller support, and an arm in the air waving like it just doesn’t care. The Immortal John Triptych brings the ultimate Joe Richardson experience to the forefront.

We'll be sure to provide our full thoughts on The Immortal John Triptych with a review in the weeks ahead.