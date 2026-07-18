Square Enix's role-playing game Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is making its way across to the Switch 2 this September, and more details are beginning to surface.

According to the latest update, the Nintendo eShop page for the title now has the estimated game file size listed as 23.4 GB. In comparison, the original Switch version has a file size of 14 GB.

As previously revealed, the Switch 2 version of the game (priced at $39.99 / £34.99) will come with two modes, including performance and graphics modes.

Square Enix has also confirmed it has "no plans to sell an upgrade pack to upgrade the Nintendo Switch version to the Nintendo Switch 2 version". Save data from the Switch version of the game won't be compatible with the Switch 2 version, either.