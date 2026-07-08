Xbox's new boss Asha Sharma is "resetting" Microsoft's gaming division and this week confirmed over 3,000 job cuts within the next 12 months, with approximately 1,600 positions already eliminated.

We already know multiple teams have been impacted, while other developers like Double Fine (Psychonauts) have regained their independence. In an update, more details about the layoffs are beginning to surface via now-former Xbox and Bethesda employees.

Over at id Software, aka the team behind the DOOM series, it's being reported the developer has lost "roughly 50%" of staff after this week's fallout. This information was shared by Michael Maynard, who worked as a Senior Gameplay Systems Programmer and had been in the industry for over 40 years.

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Here's the post from his LinkedIn profile:

"I was part of the team (roughly 50% of the company) that was let go today. (I was there for OVER 20 years! RAGE through DOOM: Dark Ages) Sad but, I've been doing this (video games) for over 40 years so, not a huge surprise to me. Just really sad that this is how Id Software, the PIONEER/INNOVATOR of FPS action games is relegated to just another "reorganization" of assets."

Another source reportedly told Game Developer this percentage equates to "over 90 redundancies" at the company. This update follows reports Bethesda will shift its focus to its "biggest" franchises, including the id Software series DOOM and Quake.

The team at id recently released its "brutal" new DLC for its latest title DOOM: The Dark Ages. There has been no mention about this one coming to the Switch 2 at this stage, but the same developer previously released DOOM and DOOM Eternal on the Switch.