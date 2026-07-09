Deltarune Chapter 5 finally launched on Switch 1 & 2 late last month, and Toby Fox & co. have been tweaking it ever since.

The ver. 0.0.241 patch arrived on the Nintendo hybrid systems shortly after launch, and the dev has another update in store, too — though it'll take a little longer to come our way.

The ver. 0.0.247 update released on Steam and PlayStation today, with Fox reassuring us all on Bluesky that it has already been submitted to the eShop and will "be released as soon as it has been approved". The patch fixes a couple of issues with Chapter 5, and introduces some new dialogue in the Cliffs' shop "in an extremely obscure circumstance".

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

The full patch notes were shared on Bluesky, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Deltarune Chapter 5 ver. 0.0.247 (Switch 1 & 2 launch TBA)

Game Changes

You will no longer receive JusticeAxe from the hole in CastleTown cliff if you never got the Shadow Crystal in Chapter 4 on that file slot.

Grazing bullets of an aqua miniboss no longer erroneously makes the attacks last longer.

Fixed an error where the bread-smashing time attack wouldn't display a 0 digit correctly.

Fixed an error where an armour that is supposed to increase the amount of invincibility frames did not work against the chapter boss.

Fixed various memory leaks, which seem to have been causing random crashes on PlayStation 4.

Fixed a softlock when using Rude Buster in the first phase of the platforming battle before the chapter boss.

Fixed an error where scissors would no longer be damaging after an event.

Fixed the SOUL visually remaining in the birdcage if the Chapter's first scene was skipped in a certain way.

Fixed various circumstances where two textboxes can overlap, or where you can walk around with the menu still open.

Fixed train blueprints hovering in the air, and various other minor graphical fixes.

Various other minor fixes.

Text Changes

The shop in the Cliffs now has new dialogue in an extremely obscure circumstance.

Credits have been added for the following people: Matt Cummings - Festival Concept Art Zu Ehtisham - Platforming VFX Marcy Nabors - Music Assistance



The manual in Castle Town now mentions Susie's SCYTHEMARE.

Various minor fixes.

We'll be keeping an eye out for the update's arrival on Switch 1 & 2 over the coming days.

We updated our review for Deltarune on Chapter 5's release, saying "while it’s a bit underwhelming as a standalone chapter, there’s still plenty to love about this new addition".