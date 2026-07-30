Thimbleweed Park was one of those early Switch eShop delights that many of us completely fell in love with back in 2017, and a decade later, it looks like we're finally getting more.

Maniac Mansion co-creators Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick announced with a fresh Steam page this week that Thimbleweed Park 2 is real, and it's scheduled to release at some point in 2028. It's a way off, we'll admit, but hey, we can still get excited.

Much like its predecessor, Thimbleweed Park 2 will be another pixel art point-and-click murder mystery, with Agents Ray and Reyes back to solve another crime. We still know very little else at this early stage, but expect to see a fair few returning faces from the first game, and we'd imagine a decent amount of Gilbert's Monkey Island humour will make the cut, too

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A console release hasn't been confirmed at this early stage, but considering how well the first game sold on Switch, we'd be surprised if the sequel doesn't end up coming our way at some point, too.

Here's a brief rundown of what this one's all about, and a few character introductions from the Steam page:

Welcome back to Thimbleweed Park. Thimbleweed Park 2 is coming in 2028, and it’s more Thimbleweed Park than ever.

This time the dead body is at the Edmund Mansion, and Agents Ray and Reyes are back to investigate… or are they?

In a point-and-click spoof of a classic whodunit, everyone in the Mansion is a suspect and the murderer will be confronted by our detectives. If you can find them. Spoiler: It’s not the butler.

By the end of another long, strange night in Thimbleweed Park, you’ll have more questions than answers.

Not really a sequel. Not really a prequel. It’s more Thimbleweed Park and just as weird. And just like last time, in a town like Thimbleweed Park, a dead body is the least of your problems.

We've been keeping our fingers crossed for more Thimbleweed Park for the best part of a decade now. Let's hope it all pays off in a couple of years.