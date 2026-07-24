One announcement you might have missed during the June Nintendo Direct was the news the zombie-infested survival multiplayer title DayZ would be coming to the Switch 2.

The 'Cool Edition' of this title was announced for a 2026 release on Nintendo's new system, and now according to an eShop listing, it will arrive next month on 20th August 2026 for $69.99.

The team at Bohemia Interactive has also confirmed its plans to support the platform's "unique features". This port was created in collaboration with the team at Virtuos.

Porting DayZ to the Nintendo Switch 2 is yet another major milestone for us in 2026. In turn, this endeavor also aligns with Nintendo’s broader efforts to introduce more mature gaming experiences on its new hardware, including hardcore survival experiences like DayZ. We aim to support each platform’s specific unique features. This means we’ll be supporting the following:

Gyro aiming

Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls

DLSS

VRR

Touchscreen support for inventory management.

Pro Controller Compatibility

The 'Cool Edition' of the game includes the base game as well as the Livonia Map and the Frostline Expansion. You can find out more about the Switch 2 version in the FAQ on the official game site.

Will you be checking out this title when it launches for Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.