Back in 2021, the Cruis'n series returned to console with the release of the arcade title Cruis'n Blast on the Switch.

Now, in a surprising discovery, it's been delisted from the Nintendo eShop. There's no word from the developer Raw Thrills about the game's removal from the digital store.

Fortunately, if you didn't get around to purchasing the title, there are still physical copies of the game available for purchase.

When this title raced onto the Switch, we thought it was a fun ride, even though it lacked online multiplayer: