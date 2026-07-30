The team at Argonaut Games made it no secret that if last year's Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster performed well enough at launch, turning to the sequel would be the logical next step. Well, guess what has been announced today...

That's right, a Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos (going back to the name used in the sequel's development) remaster is now in development and will launch digitally on Switch in Q4 2026.

Much like its predecessor, this remaster features enhanced visuals and some modern quality-of-life improvements to sweeten the deal. Croc also now has a triple jump in his moveset for reaching particularly high areas in the 40 different levels.

Oh yes, the 'Crocipedia' behind-the-scenes digital museum also makes a return for this remaster (now called the 'Croc2pedia'), featuring various materials from the game's original development, including cut content, interviews and more.

Here's a reminder of what the sequel is all about, courtesy of Argonaut:

In Croc 2 Kingdom of the Gobbos, Croc sets off for the mainland in search of his long-lost parents. However, his journey becomes a showdown as his arch-nemesis, Baron Dante, is resurrected by the Dantinis and vows revenge. Croc's quest takes him through four distinct villages, where he rescues captured Gobbos and faces off against a roster of Guardians, including Soveena the Squid, whose obsession with Ginger Soda makes her a menace to contend with.

If you cast your mind back to last year, you might remember that Croc: Legend of the Gobbos arrived on Switch the very same day that we were all distracted by the Switch 2 reveal Direct. Here's hoping that the sequel can have our full, undivided attention at launch this time.