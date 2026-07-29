The French Studio behind the award-winning role-playing title Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has already discussed the idea of a Switch 2 port, so what's the latest update on this?

In an interview with Automaton recently, Sandfall Interactive's CEO and creative director Guillaume Broche reiterated how the studio was still "interested" in getting a Nintendo version of the Unreal Engine 5 game up and running. However, it's still "too early" for the team to officially announce or confirm anything.

Co-founder Tom Guillerman admits a Switch 2 version is a "big technical challenge", and Sandfall has to consider this given the smaller size of the studio, which called on external support during the game's development.

Broche added how "a lot of features don't work on Switch 2", but lead character and concept artist Alan Reynaud highlighted how features such as "Lumen Lite" are now being made available, so the team will have to consider the updates rolling out for Unreal Engine to determine its next steps.

Our colleagues at Push Square called Clair Obscur a daring, quirky and absolute must-play RPG when it launched last year.