Watch manufacturer Casio has launched a new G-Shock product in Japan to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Mother 3.

Released on 20th April 2006, Mother 3 unfortunately never made it to western shores, but an unofficial fan translation led by Clyde "Tomato" Mandelin has allowed fans to experience the GBA sequel. Thankfully, those in the west can (potentially) get their hands on this new watch, with Casio offering international shipping.

Presented in a stark yellow colour to pay homage to the game's iconic sunflower field, the Mother 3 watch includes Mr. Saturn sprites on the strap along with the logo printed on the front face. Sticking with the sunflower field theme, the display (outlined with a red accent) will showcase pixel art sunflowers when illuminated in the dark. It's a lovely bit of kit that we suspect fans of the game will love.

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Now, the catch is that you're not guaranteed to get one. Casio is utilising a lottery system for orders, so even if you're up for paying the ¥19,800 / $160 / £145 price, you're out of luck if you're not selected when the results emerge on 5th August 2026. Casio notes that if you are selected, returns and refunds will not be possible.

So yeah, good luck! Let's take a look at this thing, hm?

Shipping for the Mother 3 watch will commence in August once the lottery period ends.