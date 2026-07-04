Capcom's classic hero Mega Man will celebrate his 40th anniversary next year with a brand-new mainline release.

As for the plans for this series beyond the latest game announcement, Capcom says it aims to continue to grow the IP by communicating its appeal to an "even broader audience". This includes attracting players with initiatives such as merchandise.

Here's the full exchange about this from the company's latest shareholder meeting (thanks, Genki):

Q. What are your plans for the Mega Man series going forward?

A. The Mega Man series is an important IP that will mark its 40th anniversary in 2027. Beyond our announcement at the end of last year that a new title in the series, Mega Man: Dual Override, is scheduled for release in 2027, we will continue working to communicate the appeal of the series to an even broader audience, including through merchandise initiatives.

Capcom has already got the party started in recent months with the release of the Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection in March, and even some crossovers with games like Street Fighter 6.

So, while this might not be the most exciting update about the Blue Bomber's future, there are more initiatives on the way.

Apart from a new Mega Man game, Capcom is also has a new expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds in the works, and is remaking Resident Evil Veronica. And before this year is out, it's bringing Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen and Onimusha: Way of the Sword to the Switch 2.