The time has finally come. Devolver Digital and Kenny Sun have announced that BALL x PIT's final free update is on the horizon, marking the end of 10 months' worth of content drops.

The 'Naturalist' update will arrive on Switch 1 and 2 on 6th August, and it looks just as crammed with new playstyles as those that have come before it.

The headline additions this time around are two new characters — The Ballbearer and The Hoary Hoarder — and a whopping 11 new balls to add to your arsenal. There are also five new passive abilities to get to grips with. In short, it feels like a strong reason to get back into the pit.

It all adds to what was already a wonderful game at launch. "Ball x Pit is a tremendous brew of so many ideas it ought to collapse under the confusion," we said in our 9/10 review, "However, it operates in such perfect balance that it appeals both to the one-more-go instinct and to more cerebral planning and creativity."