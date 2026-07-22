The team behind the additive 2025 release BALL x PIT has announced it's back with "even more balls" in the game's "final free update".

This update, officially titled The Naturalist Update, is "coming soon". Although this is the final free update, it doesn't rule out future paid updates and DLC. Here's the announcement and teaser:

"We're back with even more balls in the Naturalist Update - our final free update. More news soon."

In case you missed it, this "fast-paced fantasy roguelite" also has a free Switch 2 upgrade pack. If you want to find out a little more about this title, check out our review: