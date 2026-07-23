We're now entering a rather busy time of the year for game releases, and this week sees the arrival of Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game.

If you are planning on picking up the original Switch version, there's one thing you might want to know. In a last-minute announcement, the development team has revealed crossplay will not be available in this particular version of the title at launch.

So, if you want to play with other platforms, you'll need to play another version of the game. Switch users also won't have access to the Deluxe Edition at launch or language localisation beyond English. Here's the full notice:

"For Nintendo Switch players, the Nintendo Switch version will be available as the Standard Edition only. Additionally, crossplay with other platforms and language localization beyond English will not be available. We are committed to bringing these features, along with upgrading to Deluxe Edition, to players as soon as possible and will keep you updated on our timeline and progress."

As noted, the team says it's committed to adding crossplay to the Switch release in a future update. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection went through a similar situation, where it didn't have crossplay (at all) on launch, but eventually got an update for it earlier this year.

In the same notice, it was also revealed Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game had be delayed on Xbox "due to unforeseen circumstances on a backend feature" and will now arrive on 3rd September 2026.

You can find out more about Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: