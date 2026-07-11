Edward Kenway this week returned in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, and alongside this release, Ubisoft has confirmed this character skin will also be revived in the upcoming release Rayman Legends Retold.

Retold will be arriving for the Switch 2 on 1st October 2026 and comes packed with 3D visuals, a brand-new story, a never-before-seen sixth realm, new and improved gameplay, and much more. Here's a look at this themed skin:

As for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Ubisoft hasn't mentioned anything about it coming to the Switch 2, but it has said the original game will remain available. This title is currently accessible via The Rebel Collection on Switch.