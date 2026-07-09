Sunset Visitor's 1000xRESIST was one of our favourite games of 2024, and it looks like we might be getting treated to a Switch 2 version, too.

As brought to our attention on Bluesky by @Wario64, the ESRB website was recently updated with a whole new listing for 1000xRESIST, specifically for Switch 2. The game is still rated M for Blood, Strong Language and Violence, but importantly, it's separate from the Switch 1 and PS5 listing.

Does this mean that a new version for Switch 2 is on the way? Quite possibly. Ratings often appear on the site before eventually materialising, as was the case with Minecraft on Switch 2 recently, though neither Sunset Visitor nor Fellow Traveller have made anything official for the time being.

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And yes, we'll be keeping an eye out for an official announcement before getting too excited just yet.

1000xRESIST is ESRB rated for Switch 2 — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-07-09T12:58:38.143Z

We had a wonderful time with this one on Switch 1, calling it "a beautiful, heartfelt game with one of the best-written stories we’ve ever experienced" in our 9/10 review. Hey, we wouldn't say no to diving in all over again on Switch 2...