It feels like just yesterday that it was announced (in the June Direct, no less), but Splatoon Raiders' stand-alone Direct is almost here!

The show will kick off in just a few minutes at 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 7am PT / 10am ET, and it promises to give us a closer look at the upcoming single-player-focused spin-off.

There's just 15 minutes put aside for this one, though a Nintendo Treehouse: Live show will follow straight after with an additional 30 minutes of Raiders gameplay.

Here's the exact time that the event will get underway in your region:

North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT

7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT UK/Ire: 3pm BST

3pm BST Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST

4pm CEST / 5pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Wed) AEST

Of course, across the initial Nintendo Today reveal, release date trailer, Direct appearance and Treehouse - Live show, we've actually seen quite a lot of Raiders already. That said, we're sure Nintendo still has a surprise or two to showcase in this one.

We'll be watching along via the stream below — and if you want to join us for a live natter, this is the place to do it! So, grab a drink and get comfy, because the show's about to begin...