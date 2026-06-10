If some publishers made the mistake of not supporting the original Switch enough, it seems that many have learnt their lesson for the Switch 2. The recent Direct was stuffed to the brim with third-party titles, and one that snuck in during a late sizzle reel was the rather excellent Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Featuring gorgeous visuals and brutal third-person combat, Space Marine 2 was a welcome surprise when it originally launched in 2024. Our pals over at Push Square gave it an 8/10 in their review, noting that it almost feels like those 'AA' titles from the PS2/PS3 era, but in a good way, y'know?

We admittedly don't get to see much footage form the sizzle reel, but you can tell how the game has been optimised for the Switch 2. It doesn't look quite as crisp as other platforms, but the essence of the experience seems to be intact, which is great.

At the very least, it's probably the closest we're going to get to a Gears of War game on the Switch 2, but there are some folks who hold Space Marine 2 in ever higher regard. We honestly can't wait to get our hands on it.