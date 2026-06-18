It seems Street Fighter 6 fans won't have to wait too long for the next batch of DLC fighters, with Capcom confirming Yasmine will be arriving on 3rd August 2026.

Alongside this news is a gameplay trailer. This character will be available in the "Year 4" Character Pass or she can be purchased separately. Here's a bit about her:

"Hailing from the Philippines, Yasmine will rush you down with her skills in Eskrima on August 3! Pay close attention to her movement lest you be on the wrong side of her karambit.

"Yasmine can be purchased individually with Fighter Coins and the owners of the Year 4 Character Pass / Ultimate Pass will automatically get access to her when she releases."

Yasmine will eventually be joined by Arjun (autumn 2026), Bosch (spring 2027) and the guest character Tifa (early 2027) from Square Enix's Final Fantasy series.