Two Point Studios is currently celebrating 10 years since it opened its doors, and as part of this, it's returning to its past with the announcement of the Two Point Hospital: Full Health Collection.

This "bumper package" for the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms will include Two Point Hospital and all of the DLC and "free-LC" since the title's original release eight years ago. Here's what you'll get alongside the base game:

Two Point Hospital

Big Foot

Pebberley Island

Close Encounters

Off The Grid

Culture Shock

A Stitch In Time

Speedy Recovery

This collection is "coming soon" to the Switch 2, with further details about the release to follow. Apart from this, Two Point has also released the third DLC "Arty-Facts" for Two Point Museum on the Switch 2 this week.

Two Point Museum has also released its latest Digiverse Rift this week, which sees the aquatic adventures of Dave The Diver join the fray. This is now available as a free update. Here's a bit about what to expect, along with a look:

"Experts will get to visit three Points of Interest in the Blue Hole and collect a diverse menu of Marine Life, with six exhibits on offer. You can create a vibe fit to suit the Sea People with new aquarium decorative items and even open a brand new business, building your very own Bancho Sushi Bar in your museum and serve fresh fish."

Two Point has also launched a cinematic universe - an animated series following the antics of characters from the world of Two Point, with the first episode now live:

And last but not least, is the Two Point "Summer '26 Roadmap", highlighting all of the anniversary celebrations: