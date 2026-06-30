Saber Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming Turok revival, heading to the Switch 2 in Autumn 2026.
Turok: Origins can be tackled solo or with frienda via online co-op as you face off against ferocious dinosaurs and deadly aliens. You'll have a plethora of weapons to choose from along with some unique abilities unlocked via collectible 'Echoes'.
Honestly, Origins is looking much better than we'd ever anticipated, though do keep in mind that the experience on Switch 2 might not look quite as polished as what's being shown off in the latest trailer. Still, the art design is on point, and it looks like it's really channelling the fast-paced action of the earlier titles in the series.
Let's remind ourselves of the key features:
- Hunt Alone or Together: Take on the adventure solo or team up with friends in online co-op as you battle to save humanity from extinction.
- Battle Dinosaurs, Aliens & Bosses: Face ferocious dinosaurs, deadly alien forces, and massive boss encounters that will test your skill, strategy, and teamwork.
- Wield a Powerful Arsenal: Unlock and upgrade an arsenal of futuristic weapons, from plasma rifles and sniper weapons to bows, shotguns, and experimental alien technology.
- Harness Turok Powers: Collect Echoes and unlock powerful abilities to customize your combat style, enhance your strengths, and gain the upper hand in battle.
- Explore the Lost Lands: Journey across breathtaking worlds filled with ancient ruins, dense jungles, alien landscapes, and hidden secrets as you uncover the mysteries of the Lost Lands.