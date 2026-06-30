Saber Interactive has released a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming Turok revival, heading to the Switch 2 in Autumn 2026.

Turok: Origins can be tackled solo or with frienda via online co-op as you face off against ferocious dinosaurs and deadly aliens. You'll have a plethora of weapons to choose from along with some unique abilities unlocked via collectible 'Echoes'.

Honestly, Origins is looking much better than we'd ever anticipated, though do keep in mind that the experience on Switch 2 might not look quite as polished as what's being shown off in the latest trailer. Still, the art design is on point, and it looks like it's really channelling the fast-paced action of the earlier titles in the series.

Let's remind ourselves of the key features: