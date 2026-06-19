Dogubomb and Raw Fury's masterful puzzler Blue Prince was one of our favourite games of 2025 when it arrived on PC and PS5. This year's stellar Switch 2 port means it might just make the list all over again in 2026, and iam8bit is launching a new collection to celebrate.

The star of the show is the Switch 2 physical, naturally, which comes complete on-cartridge (nice) and bundled with a two-sided fold-out poster, a notebook booklet, and a download code for the soundtrack. There's even an Exclusive Edition, which wraps all that up in an exclusive sleeve.

Both of the above physicals are now available to pre-order on the iam8bit site for $49.99, and are expected to ship this October. The pre-orders will remain open until 20th July, so you have a little over a month to nab one, if you want something for the shelf.

But wait, there's more. The collection is also stocked with replica keys from the game, notebooks, pin badges and a lunchbox (which those who have made it to the in-game gift shop will no doubt be familiar with). There's also physical hardbacks of Swim Bird, The Red Prince and A New Clue — three of the books you can rent from the in-game library.

Now, as those who have made it past Room 46 and started to dig into Blue Prince's deeper puzzles will know, these books contain some rather interesting info that would certainly be useful to have on hand during a playthrough. Even if you're not using it for in-game puzzling, they'd look pretty on the shelf.

There are even bundles which include all of iam8bit's merch for $174.99 with the game, or $129.99 without the game. Now that's some dedication!

We had a wonderful time with Blue Prince on Switch 2 earlier this year, calling it "a superb achievement and one of the finest head scratchers I've had the pleasure of playing" in our review. A physical release feels like a fitting excuse to go back and solve some of its hardest puzzles, no?