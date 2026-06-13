Earlier this year, Bethesda announced it would be bringing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered to the Switch 2 in 2026.

Now, in an update, the game's Deluxe Edition has been rated by the ESRB. There's also a rating for the standard version of the game. It's got a mature rating and contains blood and gore, sexual themes and violence.

This title was originally announced for the Switch 2 in February. As noted in our previous story, Bethesda confirmed the game would be distributed physically as a code-in-box release.

Keep in mind, there's no specific release date for Oblivion Remastered on the Switch 2 just yet, but hopefully, this is a sign that the title isn't too far away. This same game was released for Xbox, PlayStation and PC in April 2025.

Admittedly, it wasn't in the best state on arrival, but received multiple updates to improve the overall experience. Here's what Push Square had to say about the PS5 version on release: