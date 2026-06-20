Nintendo is joining in on the World Cup celebrations this month with a new game trial for Switch 2 and Switch systems.

It's for EA Sports FC 26, allowing Switch Online members to put their "dream squad" to the test in local and online multiplayer. You can also lead your team through challenges based on real-world scenarios or develop a professional player. This trial will be available until 24th June 2026.

If you do end up purchasing this title while the trial is available, you'll be able to transfer your save data to the full experience. You can also get the digital version of this title on both the Switch and Switch 2 systems for up to 80% off in select locations, with the sale ending on 1st July 2026.

As part of this promotion, you can earn 100 Platinum Points just by trying out the game trial. Of course, to access it, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription. EA Sports FC 26 also recently added "The World's Game Update", celebrating international football.

You can find out more about this game in our review here on Nintendo Life. Konami also recently released the paid title eFootball Kick-Off! on the Switch 2. It's got a national team game update as well.