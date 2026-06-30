The Super Mario Galaxy Movie released earlier this year to great success, being the first (and currently only) 2026 movie to surpass $1 billion at the box office.

Now, those in the US can look forward to experiencing the sequel in the comfort of their own home when it launches on the Peacock streaming service on 30th July 2026.

According to UPI, the release will also contain some bonus content, including a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie and a podcast featuring Brie Larson as she dives into her love of games and her experience in playing the role of Rosalina.

Of course, you'll need to have an active subscription to Peacock in order to watch the movie. Alternatively, it's already available on physical media in the US, with a UK release following on 20th July 2026. So if you're a fan of collecting 4K discs like we are, then you might want to opt for that.

In our review of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, we praised its faithful visuals and impressive animation, but noted that its plot was lacklustre and overstuffed with references. It's still worth a watch, mind you, and children in particular will absolutely love it.