First 4 Figures is known for releasing all sorts of Nintendo-themed figures, and the next one on the way is "Elephant Mario" from Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

It's now teased the "standard edition" of this upcoming figure in its latest showcase, and it will be "coming soon". No price has been revealed just yet, but if you sign up to the First 4 Figures email, you'll be able to get $10 off when pre-orders open on 2nd July 2026. An "exclusive edition" will also be offered.

Here's a bit about this Elephant Mario statue and the dimensions are below this:

The statue depicts Elephant Mario in his favorite fit, his blue overalls and iconic red cap, set in a wide, powerful stance. He is positioned on a textured, grassy base inspired by the game’s first level, "Welcome to the Flower Kingdom."

This reveal follows the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park earlier this year.