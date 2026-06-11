During the Nintendo Direct this week, Square Enix's upcoming release Final Fantasy XIV Online featured in a sizzle reel towards the end of the presentation.

Although it was only featured for a moment, it was arguably the best look at the game yet. Now, Square Enix has released a gameplay trailer of the online multiplayer game running on the Switch 2. It's got some quick segments of gameplay mixed with in-game cutscenes.

In case you missed it, this title will be getting an "early access" release on the Switch 2 in August 2026. Here are some additional details from Square Enix's support page about the early access period, or if you're a player from another platform:

Those playing FINAL FANTASY XIV for the first time on Nintendo Switch 2

Purchase FINAL FANTASY XIV for Nintendo Switch 2 and a subscription to play the game. Current FINAL FANTASY XIV players who wish to play on Nintendo Switch 2

If you already play FINAL FANTASY XIV on another platform, you will still need to purchase FINAL FANTASY XIV for Nintendo Switch 2 and a separate subscription for the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. However, if you have remaining game time on other platforms, the Nintendo Switch 2 subscription will be available at half price. There will be an approximately one-month period of early access to ensure server stability, after which official service will start. A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online will not be required to play FINAL FANTASY XIV on Nintendo Switch 2 in either the early access period or during official service.

During the latest Nintendo Direct, Square Enix also announced the new HD-2D title, Final Fantasy Resonance for Switch and Switch 2. It's launching this October.