Update [ ]: Here's a reminder that this update has now gone live for Splatoon 3. Once it's patched, your game should be running Version 11.2.0. You can see the patch notes in the original post below.

Original Story: [Wed 10th Jun, 2026 02:30 BST]: Nintendo has announced its team-based squid shooter Splatoon 3 will be getting an update this week, bumping the title up to Version 11.2.0.

Inklings and Octlings can expect fresh changes to the game's multiplayer, including weapon adjustments and changes to X Battles.

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The team has also revealed the next update is already in the works and will focus on changes to multiplayer balance. For now, here's what you can expect from the latest update when it drops:

Splatoon 3: Ver. 11.2.0 (10th June 2026)

All changes apply to both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Changes to Multiplayer

Reduced size of blasters’ explosion collision detection with opponents. This change is intended to partially reverse the improvements introduced in Ver. 11.0.0, resulting in a size that falls somewhere between what it was before and after the improvements.

Specifications for some main weapons have changed. Weapon Change Details N-ZAP '85

N-ZAP '89 Ink splatter will now fall around the player’s feet more easily. L-3 Nozzlenose

L-3 Nozzlenose D

Glitterz L-3 Nozzlenose Increased the speed of shots by approximately 5% and extended the flight distance. Luna Blaster

Luna Blaster Neo

Order Blaster Replica Reduced the scatter of shots while jumping by approximately 8%. Clash Blaster

Clash Blaster Neo Reduced the scatter of shots while jumping by approximately 13%. Undercover Brella

Undercover Sorella Brella

Patternz Undercover Brella Reduced the amount of ink consumed by approximately 8%. Blaster

Custom Blaster

Gleamz Blaster Extended the time when movement is restricted after firing by approximately 1/60th of a second. Rapid Blaster Pro

Rapid Blaster Pro Deco

Rapid Blaster Pro WNT-R Extended the amount of time it takes for ink to begin recovering after firing by about 1/6th of a second. Heavy Splatling

Heavy Splatling Deco

Order Splatling Replica Decreased the radius inked by spray droplets from shots by approximately 8%. Decreased the radius of the ink splatter at the point of impact by approximately 8%.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed. Special Weapon Change Details Trizooka Increased damage dealt to Big Bubblers by approximately 30%. Zipcaster Reduced the amount of ink consumed when zipping by approximately 33%. Inkjet Increased damage dealt to Big Bubblers by direct shots and explosions by approximately 30%. Booyah Bomb Decreased damage taken from splatanas when the player has armor by approximately 30%. Splattercolor Screen Increased the device’s range to enable it to be set up farther away than before. Crab Tank Decreased the effective radius of the cannon’s explosions by approximately 14%.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed. Weapon Before After New Squiffer 190 180 Snipewriter 5B 210 200 Slosher Deco 180 170 Heavy Edit Splatling Nouveau 210 200 Custom Wellstring V 200 190 .52 Gal 200 210 Luna Blaster Neo 190 200 Dynamo Roller 200 210 Gold Dynamo Roller 180 190 Slosher

Order Slosher Replica 210 220 Dread Wringer 190 200

Regarding the process where a player disconnecting immediately after the start of a battle triggers a no-contest result, shortened the period considered to be “immediately after the start of a battle” for Splat Zones, Tower Control, Rainmaker, and Clam Blitz modes.

Changes to X Battles

Changed the systems for team division to reduce the likelihood of weapons with similar preferred ranges being concentrated on the same team.

This update focuses on making changes to multiplayer balance and matchmaking.

As for multiplayer balance, we made changes to soften some of the improvements we made in ver. 11.0.0 after analyzing the state of battles over a long period of time after the release of ver. 11.0.0.

We have also made changes to improve some weapons’ unique characteristics or make them easier to handle.

For matchmaking, we have adjusted team division to make it easier for the process introduced in ver. 11.1.0, which makes it so that players more frequently battle with weapons of similar preferred ranges, to be applied.

The next update will focus on changes to multiplayer balance.

In some other Splatoon news this week, Nintendo revealed the upcoming release Splatoon Raiders will be getting its own dedicated direct later this month on 30th June 2026. It's also been revealed a new Joy-Con 2 set will release alongside this title on 23rd July 2026.