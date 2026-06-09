Rise of the Tomb Raider, the second in Crystal Dynamics’s Lara Croft reboots that was originally released in 2015, has been revealed for Switch 2 - and it’s out now.

Developed by Aspyr, who also handled last year’s Tomb Raider: Definite Edition port, Rise Of The Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration features all previously released add-ons seen in other releases, including:

• All Season Pass Content & DLCs: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch, Cold • Darkness Awakened, Blood Ties, Lara's Nightmare, Endurance Mode, and Co-op Endurance

• All Exclusives: 8 DLC Outfits and 7 DLC Weapons

• All Extras: 35 Expansion Cards, Extreme Survivor Difficulty, 5 Classic Lara Skins, and TR III Reimagined “Antarctica” Outfit

Tomb Raider: Definite Edition also saw a surprise release last November, and though there’s no word on whether the third in the trilogy - Shadow of the Tomb Raider - will get the Switch 2 treatment, Aspyr discussed the possibility of all three entries in an interview late last year. Two down, hopefully one to go.

In the meantime, a remake of the very first Lara Croft adventure, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, was recently confirmed to also launch on Switch 2 when it arrives early next year. It was also revealed to have used "AI-generated content" during development.

Are you looking forward to revisiting (or playing for the first time) Rise of the Tomb Raider? Let us know in the comments.