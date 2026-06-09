Rise of the Tomb Raider, the second in Crystal Dynamics’s Lara Croft reboots that was originally released in 2015, has been revealed for Switch 2 - and it’s out now.
Developed by Aspyr, who also handled last year’s Tomb Raider: Definite Edition port, Rise Of The Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration features all previously released add-ons seen in other releases, including:
• All Season Pass Content & DLCs: Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch, Cold • Darkness Awakened, Blood Ties, Lara's Nightmare, Endurance Mode, and Co-op Endurance
• All Exclusives: 8 DLC Outfits and 7 DLC Weapons
• All Extras: 35 Expansion Cards, Extreme Survivor Difficulty, 5 Classic Lara Skins, and TR III Reimagined “Antarctica” Outfit
Tomb Raider: Definite Edition also saw a surprise release last November, and though there’s no word on whether the third in the trilogy - Shadow of the Tomb Raider - will get the Switch 2 treatment, Aspyr discussed the possibility of all three entries in an interview late last year. Two down, hopefully one to go.
In the meantime, a remake of the very first Lara Croft adventure, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, was recently confirmed to also launch on Switch 2 when it arrives early next year. It was also revealed to have used "AI-generated content" during development.
Are you looking forward to revisiting (or playing for the first time) Rise of the Tomb Raider? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 14
Was really noticing how smooth her face looks in that trailer. Think some visual compromises are acceptable, wouldn't make or break it for me, but it was a bit jarring.
Well thank you! Just started this one a few months ago and put it down due to lack of time. Guess it will be time to finish!
My favorite of the trilogy. I recently went back to for another play through of it. Won’t double dip but I highly recommend it.
@mattreyn You keep writing "Definite edition" but I'm pretty sure it's "Definitive edition". Once is a typo, more than that you got an autocorrect problem. 😂
I'd say blame it on your editor, but since you're the acting deputy director, well 😉
"writer and editor specialising in guides and service articles"
"It's out now." But...is it?
I just beat the 2013 game a few weeks ago on XBOX so the timing of this is great since I didn't buy this. Definitely getting it on Switch 2.
@canaryfarmer it’s up on the store now. I would need to know more about the performance before pulling the trigger. I do love the trilogy. The first game seems an awkward port according to reviews though.
Really enjoyed this on Steam Deck a few years ago, hopefully a decent Switch 2 port for anyone interested
I've not played the third so if that comes over which looks likely at some point, hopefully thats a decent port
@x3King84 I see it through the switch-eshop now, it wasn't showing up in the phone app or website store. Downloading now! ☺️
Downloading right now! Always wanted to play this one.
Looking nice, hard to believe we had to wait for the Switch 2 to get these old games though, the Switch 1 would had handle these games just fine.
I quite liked this one at the time, ran way better on PS4 than the remaster of the first game in the newer trilogy, which was unlocked. PS4 on PS5 via BC also adds in a nice 60fps update, I redownloaded it again recently and still quite a good game.
@canaryfarmer nice one. Have you played Tomb Raider port on Switch 2? I’m interested in the double dip but reviews seem a bit down on it?
Glad they're continuing to bring this trilogy to Switch 2 and even more so since this one got shadowdropped, too - hope those going for it will enjoy it (me included but not anytime soon since I haven't played the previous game yet)!
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