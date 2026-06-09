Keen to make sure no one missed any hot Rhythm Heaven Groove content, Nintendo plonked it right at the very start of today's Direct, and it continues to look wonderful.

Today's new overview trailer gave us a taste of some of the 80 new rhythm minigames available in Groove, but the thing that really caught our eye was the multiplayer modes, which will be slotting straight into our game night rotations.

In these modes, you can play with friends across "over 30 co-operative and competitive games", and they look like a right laugh. Seeing who can slice away arrows to the beat, grab a slice of cake, or survive an onslaught of giant rolling balls? Yes please.

There's also an ace-looking single-player mode, where you'll have to use the rhythm to cast spells and make your way through a series of dungeon-crawling battles. It vaguely reminded us of the good old StreetPass Quest days, and that's never a bad thing!

As a reminder, Rhythm Heaven Groove arrives on Switch on 2nd July.