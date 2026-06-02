The leakiest announcement of the State of Play showcase is finally official. Ubisoft has announced that it is bringing Rayman Legends — the last mainline Rayman game — back to Switch 2 in the all-new Rayman Legends Retold package.

While the game appears to be much the same as the one we played on Wii U back in 2013, then again in 2017's 'Definitive' Switch edition, there's been some big visual changes this time around. Backgrounds are drastically more detailed, the camera moves from the fixed 2D position, and Rayman and co. have had a substantial makeover.

There also seems to be some fresh 3D sequences that take the heroes on an on-rails dragon ride and some new levels, too.

All of this will be available on Switch 2 on 1st October for $39.99 / €39.99.

Here's a rundown of all the game's new features and a handful of screens:

- Stunning 3D visuals

- A brand-new story

- Fully voiced cinematics

- A never-before-seen sixth realm

- Four all-new musical stages

- Thrilling dragon rides

- New Cave of Trials challenges

- Return of Kung Foot with improved controls and customizable rules

- An expanded soundtrack from acclaimed composers Christophe Héral and Grant Kirkhope

- New and improved gameplay

The game will also apparently come with a copy of Rayman Origins: Enhanced Edition, another remaster featuring 4K resolution, 60fps, new collectibles and more.

So, Rayman Legends is back... again. It's a somewhat confusing title to return, but we suppose we've seen remasters get turned around quicker in the past, and there's no denying that this platformer ruled back in the day. Hey, it's an excuse for another playthrough, we guess!